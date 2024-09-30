PozCast episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations

PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Episode 3: Katina Shaw is no rookie. She's been with the Milwaukee Brewers for 18 seasons! A few years ago, the team's VP of Community Relations faced an opponent like no other. She shares her powerful and inspiring story with TMJ4 News Anchor Shannon Sims.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
