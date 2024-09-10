PozCast episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin

PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 2: The founders of Pride Rides Wisconsin set out to provide an inclusive motorcycle riding experience. For the last six years these motorcycle enthusiasts have created a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

"I feel confident where every I am, but I have never been able to show up as my full self. That is when sometimes if something doesn't exist you help create the thing you need," said Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin vice president.

However, Pride Rides Wisconsin does more than hit the open road for recreational rides. The group is also about supporting much needed causes. In this week's episode learn how Pride Rides Wisconsin is creating a space were all are welcomed.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 2: Johnny Wade, founder of Pride Rides Wisconsin

