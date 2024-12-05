PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 4: Dionne Grayson is making sure students feel seen in children's books they read. Her book series has young readers exploring the world through a lens of self acceptance.

In episode 4 of the Positively Milwaukee PozCast, Grayson shares how her relationship with her father, her faith, and a fearless career shift led her to become a children's book author.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes of PozCast:

Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough

Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin

Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error