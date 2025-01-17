PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 8: While college education may not suit everyone, it is essential to continue learning and growing for a sense of fulfillment and productivity. There are numerous career paths that do not require a four-year degree and offer young individuals the opportunity to excel.

The Milwaukee Public School District features a distinctive program that provides high school students with hands-on experience in trades. This apprenticeship program equips eager students across the district with practical skills, ranging from carpentry to plumbing, while also fostering the soft skills necessary for success in the workforce.

Giles Patterson serves as the administrator for the apprenticeship program. Under his guidance, he has successfully graduated more than three dozen students. Patterson, along with a program graduate, joins "Positively Milwaukee" podcast host Shannon Sims for an enlightening discussion about this "positively" fantastic opportunity.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 8: Giles Patterson, MPS apprenticeship program administrator

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes of PozCast:

Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough

Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin

Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations

Episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author

Episode 5: Natalie Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Fostering Community

Episode 6: Rochelle Gamauf, Founder and Executive Director of Friends with Food

Episode 7: Gregory Wesley, CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error