PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 7: The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has been a beacon of hope in the community for over 100 years, thanks to the generosity of its donors. Over the years, the demand for support has increased, prompting the Foundation to reconsider its approach to philanthropy in the past two decades and focus on creating a more significant impact within our city.

Recently, Gregory Wesley was appointed as the new CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. In this week's episode of the Positively Milwaukee PozCast, Wesley discusses the Foundation's innovative approach to philanthropy and its commitment to prioritizing communities in order to foster a stronger Milwaukee where everyone can thrive.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 7: Gregory Wesley, CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

