PozCast episode 17: Nkenge Adams, the visionary founder of Nkenge's Gallery

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Episode 17:
From Unexpected Gift to Cultural Innovator: Our Inspiring Conversation with Nkenge Adams
What happens when an unexpected gift completely transforms your life's trajectory? That's exactly what we explored in the recent Positively Milwaukee PozCast episode with Nkenge Adams, the visionary founder of Nkenge's Gallery.
A Journey of Self-Discovery
Nkenge's story is one of those beautiful examples of how life's surprises can lead us to our true calling. During our conversation, she opened up about how a single unexpected gift became the catalyst for a profound journey of self-discovery. What started as a simple ask evolved into something much deeper - a path that would eventually make her a keeper of cultural artifacts and a bridge between traditional African artistry and modern innovation.
The Power of Cultural Stewardship
One of the most moving parts of our conversation was when Nkenge talked about being a cultural steward. It's not just about displaying beautiful art - it's about honoring the traditions, stories, and people they represent.
Her approach to cultural stewardship goes beyond preservation. Through interactive exhibits and educational programs, she's creating meaningful connections between people, fostering community, and celebrating our shared human experience.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
