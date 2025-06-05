PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 16: In this episode of the PozCast, host Shannon Sims introduces Dr. Anna Gaddy, a nephrologist from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

She's not just a chronic kidney disease specialist, but also a life-saving kidney donor. After witnessing the devastating impact of kidney failure, Dr. Gaddy took a bold step in January 2024, donating her kidney and saving a life.

Today, she continues to champion live organ donation, advocating for its potential to improve health outcomes.

In this episode, Dr. Gaddy will share her inspiring journey to organ donation and discuss the local efforts to combat chronic kidney disease.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 16: Dr. Anna Gaddy, Medical College of Wisconsin

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

