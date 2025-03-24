PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 12: At First Stage, one of their guiding principles is learning life skills through stage skills.

For the past 32 years, this nonprofit theater has provided a platform for youth to unleash their creativity through the First Stage Theater Academy.

To ensure accessibility for families, they are offering this enriching experience at five locations this year. Recently, Academy Director J.T. Backes joined host Shannon Sims on The Positively Milwaukee Pozcast to discuss the vital role that creative arts play in participants' development.

He highlighted one of their many programs, Next Steps, that gives children on the autism spectrum the opportunity to perform on stage and discover their creative voices in theater.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 12: J.T. Backes, First Stage

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

