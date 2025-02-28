PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 11: Nicole Goins established Pretty Girls are Educated to empower young girls with the skills to manage their emotions, boost their confidence, and emphasize the value of higher education.

Her dedication to this cause has broadened her mission in Milwaukee to reaching girls in Jamaica, and most recently Nigeria.

Last November, Goins was recognized during TMJ4's Positively Milwaukee Awards as our Unsung Hero recipient, and won the Most Inspirational award.

In this latest episode of the Positively Milwaukee Pozcast, host Shannon Sims catches up with Nicole on life after the Poz Awards.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 11: Nicole Goins, Pretty Girls Are Educated

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

