PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 13: This week’s guest on the PozCast is the inspiring Analena Peterson. As a senior at Catholic Memorial High School, Analena is on a mission to help young readers through her literacy campaign.

But it wasn't always easy for her. During her early school days, reading out loud was so challenging that she'd sometimes escape to the bathroom, crying in humiliation.

Despite this, she's now spreading her love for books and recently won TMJ4's Positively Milwaukee Inspiring Youth award. Hear her chat with host Shannon Sims about her journey and passion for making reading accessible to all!

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 13: Analena Peterson, Inspiring Youth award winner

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes of the PozCast:

