PozCast episode 14: Gregory Leon, Amilinda Executive Chef and Owner

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Episode 14: In the latest episode of the Positively Milwaukee Pozcast with Shannon Sims, listen to an inspiring conversation with Executive Chef Gregory León of Amilinda, a renowned restaurant celebrated for its Spanish and Portuguese cuisine and community focus.
Beyond the kitchen, León is a fervent advocate for social causes. Chef León shares his multifaceted journey, one that weaves together his passion for food, his commitment to philanthropy, and his advocacy for HIV awareness.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Listen to previous episodes of the PozCast:
Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough
Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin
Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations
Episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author
Episode 5: Natalie Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Fostering Community
Episode 6: Rochelle Gamauf, Founder and Executive Director of Friends with Food
Episode 7: Gregory Wesley, CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Episode 8: Giles Patterson, MPS apprenticeship program administrator
Episode 9: Ashley Thomas, CEO of Hope Street Ministries
Episode 10: Caleb Niedfeldt, Fishing for the Heart
Episode 11: Nicole Goins, Pretty Girls Are Educated
Episode 12: J.T. Backes, First Stage
Episode 13: Analena Peterson, Inspiring Youth award winner
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.