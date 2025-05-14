PozCast episode 15: Bob Burnmeister, founder of Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Episode 15: In this episode of the PozCast, host Shannon Sims introduces Bob Burnmeister, the founder of Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge.
A Story of Compassion
The journey to support the less fortunate began long before Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge became a 501(c)(3) in 2012. According to Burnmeister, it all started in 2007 with six backpacks filled with personal hygiene products, which he distributed with love to friends in the city.
A Thriving Community
Fast forward 14 years, and Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge has blossomed into a vibrant community of volunteers and donors who come together every Saturday morning at Kosciuszko Park to feed and clothe those in need.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Listen to previous episodes of the PozCast:
Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough
Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin
Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations
Episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author
Episode 5: Natalie Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Fostering Community
Episode 6: Rochelle Gamauf, Founder and Executive Director of Friends with Food
Episode 7: Gregory Wesley, CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Episode 8: Giles Patterson, MPS apprenticeship program administrator
Episode 9: Ashley Thomas, CEO of Hope Street Ministries
Episode 10: Caleb Niedfeldt, Fishing for the Heart
Episode 11: Nicole Goins, Pretty Girls Are Educated
Episode 12: J.T. Backes, First Stage
Episode 13: Analena Peterson, Inspiring Youth award winner
Episode 14: Gregory Leon, Amilinda Executive Chef and Owner
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.