PozCast #19: Lynda K. Welsh, President and CEO of SHARP Literacy

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Episode 19:
What happens when you combine 25 years of educational innovation with a leader who refuses to let any child fall behind? You get SHARP Literacy—and their incredible story unfolds in the newest Positively Milwaukee episode.
Host Shannon Sims welcomes SHARP Literacy President and CEO Linda K. Welsh for a fascinating conversation about how this Milwaukee nonprofit is changing the game for students who need it most. Welsh doesn't just talk about educational equity—she's living it, ensuring that public, charter, and choice schools receive cutting-edge STEAM programming absolutely free.
The transformation has been remarkable. What started as a literacy-focused organization has evolved into a comprehensive STEAM powerhouse, responding to what Welsh saw as a critical need: preparing students for a rapidly changing workforce. The results speak for themselves—students are developing creativity, sharpening critical thinking skills, and discovering new passions through hands-on learning experiences.
Listen to how SHARP Literacy continues to brighten children's futures through experiential learning that makes education both engaging and relevant.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
