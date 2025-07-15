PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 19:

What happens when you combine 25 years of educational innovation with a leader who refuses to let any child fall behind? You get SHARP Literacy—and their incredible story unfolds in the newest Positively Milwaukee episode.

Host Shannon Sims welcomes SHARP Literacy President and CEO Linda K. Welsh for a fascinating conversation about how this Milwaukee nonprofit is changing the game for students who need it most. Welsh doesn't just talk about educational equity—she's living it, ensuring that public, charter, and choice schools receive cutting-edge STEAM programming absolutely free.

The transformation has been remarkable. What started as a literacy-focused organization has evolved into a comprehensive STEAM powerhouse, responding to what Welsh saw as a critical need: preparing students for a rapidly changing workforce. The results speak for themselves—students are developing creativity, sharpening critical thinking skills, and discovering new passions through hands-on learning experiences.

Listen to how SHARP Literacy continues to brighten children's futures through experiential learning that makes education both engaging and relevant.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast #19: Lynda K. Welsh, President and CEO of SHARP Literacy

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes of the PozCast:

Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough

Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin

Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations

Episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author

Episode 5: Natalie Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Fostering Community

Episode 6: Rochelle Gamauf, Founder and Executive Director of Friends with Food

Episode 7: Gregory Wesley, CEO of Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Episode 8: Giles Patterson, MPS apprenticeship program administrator

Episode 9: Ashley Thomas, CEO of Hope Street Ministries

Episode 10: Caleb Niedfeldt, Fishing for the Heart

Episode 11: Nicole Goins, Pretty Girls Are Educated

Episode 12: J.T. Backes, First Stage

Episode 13: Analena Peterson, Inspiring Youth award winner

Episode 14: Gregory Leon, Amilinda Executive Chef and Owner

Episode 15: Bob Burmeister, founder of Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge

Episode 16: Dr. Anna Gaddy, Medical College of Wisconsin

Episode 17: Nkenge Adams, the visionary founder of Nkenge's Gallery

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error