PozCast #18: Mark Shapiro, Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 18:

A Conversation with Mark Shapiro of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

In the latest episode of Positively Milwaukee PozCast, I had the privilege of sitting down with Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center. Our conversation revealed not just a dedicated community leader, but a man whose personal journey through health challenges has deepened his understanding of authentic leadership.

Personal Challenges, Professional Growth

One of the most powerful parts of our conversation centered on Mark's recent health challenges during his tenure as CEO. With remarkable openness, he spoke about how facing personal adversity has influenced his leadership approach and deepened his empathy for others going through difficult times.

These experiences have shaped his philosophy that authentic leadership requires vulnerability and genuine connection with the people you serve. It's a perspective that has clearly resonated throughout the JCC community and beyond.

Building Community Impact

Under Mark's leadership, the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center has become more than just a community center—it's a hub for wellness, education, and cultural connection that serves people from all backgrounds across Milwaukee.

Looking Forward

As our conversation wrapped up, Mark's optimism for the future was infectious. Despite the challenges he's faced personally and professionally, his commitment to the JCC's mission and to the Milwaukee community remains unwavering.

His story serves as a powerful reminder that true leadership isn't about avoiding difficulties—it's about how we grow through them and use those experiences to better serve others.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast #18: Mark Shapiro, Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

