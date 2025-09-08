PozCast #20: Ben Jarvis's courageous journey as a veteran struggling with mental health

PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 20: Ben Jarvis's Courageous Journey

Last November, we had the privilege of celebrating Ben Jarvis as he was recognized as the 2024 TMJ4 Positively Milwaukee Inspiring Veteran. During that initial feature, we highlighted his remarkable accomplishments and tireless volunteer work advocating for veteran mental health and suicide prevention—causes that have become central to his life's mission.

Now, Ben returns to the TMJ4 studios for Episode 20 of the Positively Milwaukee PozCast, bringing with him an even more personal and powerful story. This time, he's not just speaking as an advocate for other veterans—he's sharing his own raw, unfiltered journey of struggle and ultimate victory over the demons that nearly claimed his life.

A Moment of Truth

In this candid conversation, Jarvis opens up about the pivotal moment when his PTSD triggered him to a breaking point he could no longer ignore or push aside. For years, he had been the strong voice encouraging other veterans to seek help, to reach out, to break the silence surrounding mental health struggles. Yet like so many who dedicate themselves to helping others, he found himself struggling to follow his own advice.

"I was masking the pain," Jarvis admits with striking honesty. The very person who had become a beacon of hope for countless veterans was quietly battling his own internal war, using negative coping mechanisms that were no longer sustainable options.

Join us for this powerful episode as Ben Jarvis proves once again why he deserves recognition—not just as the 2024 TMJ4 Positively Milwaukee Inspiring Veteran, but as a living example of resilience, courage, and the transformative power of seeking help when we need it most.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast #20: Ben Jarvis' journey as a veteran struggling with mental health

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

