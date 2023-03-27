Women's History Month: Businesses owned by women in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Women's History Month, Cassandra McShepard took a look at all the women-owned businesses she has covered over the years on Milwaukee Tonight.
- Vista 59: Vista 59 Artisan Boutique & Gallery showcases, sells work by Milwaukee artists
- Anke Wonder: Eco-friendly clothing made of organic cotton
- Gg Collections: Local fashion designer produces one-of-a-kind clothing at her boutique
- Green Life Trading Co.: Products packaged in reusable containers
- The Bezert: Milwaukee woman sculpts anthropomorphic totem faunas
- The Zen Dragonfly: Personal growth through holistic, spiritual healing
- Friends Like Me: A magical Disney experience for those who can't afford the trip
- Corazoncito Styles Botique: Woman mixes her love for fashion with her Hispanic roots
- The Collective at Bayshore: Marketplace, workspace for small business owners
- Edessa School of Fashion: The first designated fashion college in the Midwest
- Third Point of View: An eclectic collection of all things fabulous
- coolAFglass: Intricate stained-glass pieces made in Milwaukee
- Semolina MKE: Experience some of Italy's best pasta
- Select Auto Parts and Sales: Milwaukee woman owns and operates successful salvage yard
- Allah Mode: Check out the potential healing properties of jewelry
- Hollyville: Retro-inspired vintage clothes in South Milwaukee
- The Table: Find a healing space for the community
- Bronzeville Collective MKE: 'Fierce findings': Highlighting local brick-and-mortar businesses
- C&R Market: A cut above for local meats
