The Zen Dragonfly offers personal growth through holistic, spiritual healing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is rich with hidden gems, and I love digging them up! The Zen Dragonfly is one such gem. It’s a real experience of healing where you leave it feeling more relaxed than when you came.

“It is truly a holistic spiritual business," says owner Angela Smith.

She reaches back to many age-old traditions with her healing modalities, such as crystal reiki, yoga, and sound healing with singing bowls and tuning forks to name a few.

“We are vibrational beings, so sound affects us, and when we are out of tune, these modalities bring us back into focus." Smith says.

I was intrigued enough to get on her table for a tune-up. Smith struck a tuning fork, placed it on my forehead, and the vibration radiated through my entire body...I felt altered...in the best way. I was hooked!

Smith says that it’s important to follow all directives from your doctor, but I say this is worth a try. After all, back in the day, grandma always knew a way to help was ways passed down through generations.

To learn more about The Zen Dragonfly and how you may benefit from their services, check out TheZenDragonfly.com.

