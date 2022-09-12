The Collective at Bayshore provides marketplace, workspace for small business owners

GLENDALE — One entrepreneur’s entrepreneurial idea has led to a space where you can find many hidden gems.

Shontina Gladney's lifelong dream of providing a marketplace and shared workspace for small business owners was realized on April 2, 2022.

“I knew that the pandemic shut down a lot of small businesses. I felt that we could come together collaboratively and not give up on our dreams. I wanted to show entrepreneurs that you don’t have to be on an island by yourself," Gladney shared.

There are currently as many as 30 vendors in the space, each differentiated by signage, yet flowing easily into one another. Even the dressing room houses a gallery. Spaces for pop-up shops gives opportunities for other business owners to share their wares.

The Collective at Bayshore is located in the former Brooks Brothers store. It is bright and airy with rich woodwork and displays, creating an elegant and upscale shopping experience.

It is located at 5700 N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale. For more information, visit the Collective at Bayshore's website.

