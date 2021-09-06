'Fierce findings': Bronzeville Collective MKE highlighting local brick-and-mortar businesses

Watch Cassandra's story at 6:30 p.m. this evening on Milwaukee Tonight -- tap/click here to watch.

MILWAUKEE -- Question: Who came up with the erroneous idea that women not only are not to be trusted, but that professional women should be pitted against each other? Sadly, many of us have allowed ourselves to be seduced by this myth, but believe this girlfriends: to not trust your sister is to not trust yourself.

Okay, I won't preach, but I had to say it because this is the core of Bronzeville Collective MKE. It is a collaborative storefront featuring several small local businesses, giving them the opportunity to offer their clientele a brick and mortar location, taking on the risk and responsibility that small businesses can not. In other words, it’s a one-stop shop for “fierce findings."

I met with the Bronzeville Babes - Tiffany Miller, Lilo Allen, Tomira White and Jasmine Wyatt - to see what hidden gems I could uncover. And tucked between the shelves of fun and fabulous things I found trust, respect and the love that explains their success. Love for the community, each other and themselves. It is this energy that meets you at the door.

So, clearly, I’m impressed. Check them out for yourself.

