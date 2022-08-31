Check out Milwaukee's Edessa School of Fashion, first designated fashion college in the Midwest

MILWAUKEE — As a little girl, Lynne sat at her grandmother’s knee and learned how to sew. After a life dedicated to fashion, Lynne Dixion Speller founded Edessa School of Fashion in honor of her paternal grandmother, Edessa Meek Dixon.

“It’s the first NEW four-year college to ever be approved for programs in the state of Wisconsin by the Educational Approval Program, a division of the Department of Safety and Professional Services. It’s the first designated fashion college in the Midwest, and the first four-year college in the state with minority leadership,” said Lynne.

“It only took 100 years. Edessa went to Tuskegee University and graduated in 1920, and in 2020 the school was approved,” said Lynne. "She went on to say that she taught me how to sew and handed me a career.”

TMJ4 Edessa School of Fashion

TMJ4 Edessa School of Fashion

Quite a career it’s been. Lynee’s accolades are astounding! She has over thirty years in higher education, more than five years in college administration, and a Master of Science degree (MS) focused on Apparel and Textiles from Western Kentucky University. Add to this an internationally acclaimed and award-winning apparel designer with several museum credits, including the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

On Sept. 8 Lynne and three of her most promising students will participate in New York Fashion Week BLK. Another stunning achievement. It may only have taken 100 years, but Edessa, headed by Lynne Dixion Speller, is making up for lost time.

TMJ4 Edessa School of Fashion

Edessa will show locally on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at Merriment Social located at 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

To learn more about Edessa head to their website.

To help the Edessa students travel to New York, visit their GoFundMe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip