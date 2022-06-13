Check out the potential healing properties of jewelry at Allah Mode in Milwaukee

Watch this story on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

MILWAUKEE — Loving jewelry as I do, I was thrilled to discover this Hidden Gem. I buy bobbles all the time, but I never thought about the potential healing properties of necklaces, earrings, and rings until I sat down with Melissa Blue Muhammad, founder of Allah Mode.

After the devastating loss of her son, Melissa turned her pain into a passion for living life on purpose. This purpose led her to the healing arts. Her services include reiki, therapeutic sound baths, and vibrational tune-ups. But in addition to these she also makes the most beautiful wearable art using ancient materials, such as silver, copper, and stones. Melissa says that these objects have energy that mixes with our own and can promote healing.

Because we all have different needs, Melissa offers personalized jewelry designed to meet the physical, spiritual and emotional state of her customers.

Look for Allah Mode’s booth at the Juneteenth parade. Or check her out at https://theallahmode.com/.

