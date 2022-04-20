Hollyville offering retro-inspired vintage clothes in South Milwaukee

Watch this story in TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — If your wardrobe choices lean toward the nostalgic, this hidden gem will suit you just fine. Hollyville is a wonderful little retro-inspired vintage boutique in South Milwaukee, and owner Pamela Pfeifer is passionate about retro clothing.

With a background in historical reenacting, Pamela mixed her experience with her passion for the fashion of days gone by and opened Hollyville in 2017. Though many of the garments are designed by Pamela, she also sources new garments reflecting the style of the 40s and 50s.

From head to toe, Pamela is a walking advertisement for her business. “Who doesn't want to look and feel beautiful?” says Pamela.

Hollyville offers clothing and accessories for both women and men in a variety of sizes and at affordable prices.

