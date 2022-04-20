Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Hollyville offering retro-inspired vintage clothes in South Milwaukee

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
-186397778667339587.jpg
TMJ4
Hollyville offers clothing and accessories for both women and men in a variety of sizes and at affordable prices.<br/>
-186397778667339587.jpg
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 13:03:49-04

Watch this story in TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — If your wardrobe choices lean toward the nostalgic, this hidden gem will suit you just fine. Hollyville is a wonderful little retro-inspired vintage boutique in South Milwaukee, and owner Pamela Pfeifer is passionate about retro clothing.

With a background in historical reenacting, Pamela mixed her experience with her passion for the fashion of days gone by and opened Hollyville in 2017. Though many of the garments are designed by Pamela, she also sources new garments reflecting the style of the 40s and 50s.

From head to toe, Pamela is a walking advertisement for her business. “Who doesn't want to look and feel beautiful?” says Pamela.

Hollyville offers clothing and accessories for both women and men in a variety of sizes and at affordable prices.

Follow this link to her website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight