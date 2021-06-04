Hidden Gems: Milwaukee's C&R Market a cut above for local meats

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — *Watch Cassandra McShepard's full story on Milwaukee Tonight*

While wandering around the south side of Milwaukee, I stumbled across the most interesting shop. The moment I opened the door I was taken by the aroma of spices and I knew I’d had found another hidden gem.

Lisa Yanke is the owner of C&R Market; she is a third-generation butcher and Lisa takes her meat very seriously!

Can you believe that in 1967 her grandfather bought the building for a pocket watch and some change? Well, it’s true!

Now Lisa, following in the steps of her grandfather and father, runs the store with passion and pride.

“I started coming here with my father at the age of thirteen, It’s all I wanted to do,” said Lisa.

The seasonings for the homemade sausages are her own secret blend and try though I did, she wouldn’t give up the recipe. But she did invite me to mix and stuff a Cherry Bomb Swiss Brat made with Whiskey-soaked Cherries, Swiss cheese, and Bourbon.

I even found one of my childhood favorites, Mock Chicken Legs. Yum, I was in “Hog Heaven.” C&R Market is located at 3001 S. 9th Place. Leave a comment on Facebook and let me know what you think.

