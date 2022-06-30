Milwaukee woman owns and operates successful salvage yard

MILWAUKEE — Excuse my stereotypical thinking, but I was surprised to find that a woman owned and operated an auto salvage yard.

Natasha Broxton has successfully run "Select Auto Parts and Sales" for many years. I met with her to learn how and why she does it.

“My husband and I have been in the recycling business for years and we happened (to find) this 125,000 square-foot place. We had the idea to do an indoor salvage yard, one of the few in the Milwaukee area," said Broxton.

Her business differs from others because they remove parts from cars, list and stock them, and one can call to see if a part is available and pick it up right away.

“We’re like the fast food of the salvage industry," Broxton said.

She buys junk cars, paying top dollar, then retrieves any and all parts that are salvageable, so it is possible to find almost anything for most vehicles. During my time there, I saw several satisfied customers, happy to find what they’d been looking for.

Select Auto Parts also sells new and used tires and will even do the installation. There comes a time for all car owners when you’ll need an auto-part replacement, so check out Select Auto Parts and Sales.

"If I don’t have it, I’m sure I can find it," Broxton said.

Click here to learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip