'coolAFglass': Intricate stained-glass pieces made in Milwaukee

Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — I found this hidden gem while at one of our city's many summer festivals. I found the backstory motivating. I think you will too.

Like many of us, Allie Fritsch, owner of coolAFglass, found herself stuck inside when the pandemic hit. Allie decided to use her time reviving her passion for stained-glass, having learned the technique in high school.

“Covid happened, which really brought everybody down. I was sitting in my studio apartment on Marquette's campus, I was dying of boredom, I’d watched all my Netflix series, and I needed something to spark my creativity. So, I decided to jump back into glass,” said Allie.

Two years later, coolAFglass is a small but thriving business. Allie designs and creates intricate stained-glass pieces and has had much success selling them through social media, art fairs and markets. She has also been commissioned by clients to do custom pieces.

CoolAFglass celebrated its second anniversary on Aug. 5 of this year. Learn more on their website.

