Third Point of View: An eclectic collection of all things fabulous

MILWAUKEE — I would describe Marina Roesselet as a collector/curator of things. Fabulous, fun and fine things! Things which she makes available for those lucky enough to find her boutique, Third Point of View.

Third Point of View is located on the lower level of one of Milwaukee’s historic buildings south of the Third Ward in Walker's Point, north of Bay View, hence the name.

“It’s a conglomeration of antiques, new and everything in between. There are so many different things because I have so many different interests,” said Marina. You will find an eclectic collection of fare-trade clothing, jewelry and accessories. Add to this antiques, vintage and up-cycled items, books, home decor, furniture and gift items, and you’ve got the kind of store where you can find everything you didn't know you needed, at very affordable prices.

Third Point of View can be found on the lower level @ 1134 South First Street. https://www.3rdpointofview.com/

This hidden gem offers a truly unique shopping experience!

