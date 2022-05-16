Watch
Vista 59 Artisan Boutique & Gallery showcases, sells work by Milwaukee artists

MILWAUKEE — This is a gem of multiple facets! Vista 59 Artisan Boutique & Gallery is not only a fabulous place to find beautiful hand-crafted works of art by local artists, it's a place where established and aspiring artists can sell their art.

This was important to owner Lynnea Schliesleder. She is an artist herself.

“I used to be very shy,” said Schliesleder. “I wanted to provide a space for other artists who didn’t know what to do with their art. As an artist who loves to collect art, I look for variety.”

And she finds it. Vista 59 has women’s clothing, accessories, home decor, and of course, art in a variety of styles, sizes and price points.

I met two of the many artists showcased at Vista 59. The first was Monica Lee, who crochets the most intricate jewelry out of wire. I also met Shanice Hemphill, who captures the beauty of everyday life through her photography.

Talk about shopping locally and supporting artists... this hidden gem has you covered!

Drop by 5901 W Vliet St. in Milwaukee to see it for yourself. Click here for more information.

