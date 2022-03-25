Find a healing space for the community at 'The Table'

Watch this report Friday on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Venice Williams is growing something new out of Alice’s Garden. The Table is the latest installment on Venice’s Ministry. She calls it “The Creator's sense of humor” and says that “As long as you have breath, there is renewed work to do.”

With the gift of Capitol Dr. Lutheran Church building by the congregation, Venice has created a healing space where the community can come together.

In addition to worship services, the building will be a venue for the performing arts. The table is home to a culinary school, a yoga studio, an art studio, and more. Cultivating dreams is what Venice calls it.

I sat with Venice and while we talked, we worked on a massive jigsaw puzzle. Venice likened her vision to the puzzle, saying that “In order to make it work, we must come together; we all have different shapes, but the picture is not complete without every piece.”

5305 W. Capitol Drive is the address, and The Table is set!

To learn more, head to their website here.

