Green Life Trading Co. focuses on products packaged in reusable containers

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem was uncovered thanks to a tip from one of our viewers. Green Life Trading Co. is a low-waste refill store specializing in eco-friendly products.

“We sell all the products that you use daily or weekly in your home or on your body. We sell them in more sustainable versions, or we sell them in a refillable way," said owner Sasha Stone.

The focus is on products packaged in reusable containers and cloth products.

TMJ4 Green Life Trading Co. is a low-waste refill store specializing in eco-friendly products. Once the product is used, instead of discarding the bottles or containers, customers may refill them at a lower cost.



Sasha says, “We look at the end of life of the product. When you're done with it, where does it go?”

Once the product is used, instead of discarding the bottles or containers, customers may refill them at a lower cost. They even have an in-house composting program for compostable containers.

It’s commonly believed that shopping sustainably costs more, but this is not the case at Green Life Trading Co. While some of the products may cost more upfront, the refills are less expensive because you are not paying for packaging. Also, many of the products are concentrated, so a little goes a long way.

TMJ4 Once the product is used, instead of discarding the bottles or containers, customers may refill them at a lower cost.

The products include scented and unscented soaps, lotions, deodorants, cleaning products, cloth, and sponges for the body and home. They also sell vitamins, coffee and teas, candles and the list goes on.

“We all leave an impact on the world. What impact do you want to leave? I don’t want to leave a bunch of empty water bottles, I want to leave no trace," said Sasha.

For more information, visit Green Life Trading Co.'s website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip