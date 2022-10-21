'Friends Like Me' offers magical Disney experience for those who can't afford the trip

CUDAHY, Wis. — Amber Jackson is an entertainer at heart. It only took one year of working at Walt Disney World for her to realize that many families could not afford to make the trip and have that magical experience or what Jackson calls a “core memory."

She returned home determined to bring the magic to local families. In 2016, Jackson started “Friend Like Me Parties & Entertainment." The company does everything from birthdays to tea parties. The name of her business is from the movie Aladdin.

“A movie that I watched a lot growing up because it came out the year I was born," Jackson said.

What makes this idea so special is the diversity of the characters Friend Like Me offers.

“If you want a Black Elsa or a Latina Ariel, you want it to be a friend who looks like you," said Jackson.

It’s more than princesses and unicorns because Jackson and her team make the costumes. They are able to offer a wide variety of recognizable characters.

I caught up with them as they were preparing for Hallow-Wishes, a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. I danced with Micky and Minnie Mouse and was entertained by the Sanderson sisters from the Disney movie Hocus Pocus and was completely captivated.

I love to see people doing what they love, and Jackson's love for theater and children makes “Friend Like Me” a real Hidden Gem.

