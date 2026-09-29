Let's Talk, Sheboygan! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Sheboygan!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha , Racine , South Milwaukee , Sheboygan , Milwaukee , Kenosha , West Bend , Mequon , Wauwatosa , Oconomowoc , Waterford , Port Washington , West Allis , Walworth County , New Berlin , Lake Geneva , Greendale , Menomonee Falls , Cedarburg , Oak Creek, and now we're coming back to Sheboygan.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not and anything else we should know at 3 Sheeps Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet your new Sheboygan County reporter, John Kim, new sports reporter Shahji Adam, anchor Susan Kim and Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

Don’t have a story idea? No problem. Come mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Sheboygan special or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

3 Sheeps Brewing is located at 1837 North Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53083. See you there!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

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