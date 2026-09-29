Let's Talk, Sheboygan! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Sheboygan!
What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.
We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, Walworth County, New Berlin, Lake Geneva, Greendale, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Oak Creek, and now we're coming back to Sheboygan.
Tell us what’s going well, what’s not and anything else we should know at 3 Sheeps Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet your new Sheboygan County reporter, John Kim, new sports reporter Shahji Adam, anchor Susan Kim and Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.
Don’t have a story idea? No problem. Come mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Sheboygan special or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.
3 Sheeps Brewing is located at 1837 North Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53083. See you there!
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