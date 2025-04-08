Let's Talk, Oconomowoc! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Oconomowoc!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, and now we're coming to Oconomowoc.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Oconomowoc at Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery on Wednesday, April 30 from 4-6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with Waukesha County reporters Kaylee Staral and Rebecca Klopf, as well as TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola, Charles Benson, and Susan Kim.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Oconomowoc special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery is located at 24 S. Main St. in Oconomowoc. See you there!

