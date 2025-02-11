Let's Talk, Ozaukee County! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Ozaukee County!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, and West Bend, and now we're coming to Ozaukee County.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Ozaukee County at the Mequon Public Market on Wednesday, February 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4's new Ozaukee County reporter, Alex Gaul, as well as reporters Ben Jordan, Andrea Williams, Mary Jo Ola, Ashley Washburn, and meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Ozaukee County special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

The Mequon Public Market is located at 63000 W. Mequon Rd. in Mequon. See you there!

