Let's Talk, South Milwaukee! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, South Milwaukee!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Kenosha, Waukesha, Racine, and now we're coming to South Milwaukee.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in South Milwaukee at the Bucyrus Club on Thursday, June 27th, from 4-6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4’s Milwaukee County reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo, reporters Jenna Rae and Cassandra McShepard, anchor Shannon Sims, and sports reporter Ashley Washburn.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes South Milwaukee special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

The Bucyrus Club is located at 1919 12th Ave. in South Milwaukee. See you there!

