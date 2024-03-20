Big turnout for first 'Let's Talk' listening session in Kenosha

TMJ4 hosted it's first ever 'Let's Talk' listening session in Kenosha and saw a big turnout!

Dozens showed up to Church and Market to share their thoughts and story ideas. A team including Adriana Mendez, Ryan Jenkins and Jeff Zampanti spent time listening to people share the important issues impacting their lives.

From law enforcement to business owners and educators, TMJ4 heard directly from people about the stories they want to see us telling in Kenosha.

"I really wanted the kids to actually experience it, and just just hear from us, but actually be able to experience it," said Nicole Washpun, Teen Services Director at Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

"The youth, really," added Samerion McNeal, of Kenosha. "I feel like we should really be giving back to the youth and the kids of this community, to have a good environment to grow up in."

A big thank you to Church & Market for hosting the TMJ4 team! Our next Let's Talk listening sessions will be held monthly in locations across our viewing area with Waukesha up next for April.

We'll be releasing details on that listening session soon.

