Waukesha County community members share story ideas at 'Let's Talk Waukesha'

TMJ4 just hosted it's second "Let's Talk" listening session, this time in Waukesha.

Waukesha County reporter Kaylee Staral was there to hear all the great story ideas and tips from community members. She said it was a great chance to meet a lot of people in the community she reports on.

Kaylee and the rest of the TMJ4 team met veterans, business owners, city officials — even Kaylee's mom! They all agreed — it was nice to see so many people come out and get together.

TMJ4 Let's Talk, Waukesha!



The came with ideas for positive stories and ways to show off what makes the place they call home so special.

"I really wanted to make sure I came out in front of you guys to make sure we know who we are," said Liz Unruh with Positively Pewaukee. "And all the great work that we do."

If you missed out on Let's Talk Waukesha Wednesday night, we have another listening session planned for next month, this time in Racine.

Mark your calendar for May 29th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The event will be hosted at Hotel Verdant on Main Street. Come chat with the TMJ4 team about the good things you want to highlight in your community and the not-so-good parts that could use some attention.

