Let's Talk, Sheboygan! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Sheboygan!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Kenosha, Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Milwaukee, and now we're coming to Sheboygan.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Milwaukee at Stefano's Slo Food Market on Wednesday, September 25th from 8-10 a.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4's morning team (Tom Durian, Symone Woolridge, Sydni Eure, and Tyler Moore), along with Sheboygan reporter Mikenzie Hammel, and reporter Megan Lee.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Sheboygan special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

TMJ4 News Today will be broadcasting live on location that morning, as well!

Stefano's Slo Food Market is located at 2731 Pennsylvania Ave. in Sheboygan. See you there!

