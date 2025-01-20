Let's Talk, Washington County! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Washington County!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, and Kenosha, and now we're coming to Washington County.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Washington County at Husar's in West Bend on Thursday, January 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4's new Washington County reporter, Marcus Aarsvold, as well as other members of the TMJ4 staff.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Washington County special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Husar's is located at 131 N. Main St. in West Bend. See you there!

