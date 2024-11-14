Let's Talk, Kenosha! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Kenosha!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held one session in Kenosha already, other sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Milwaukee, and now we're coming back to Kenosha.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Kenosha at The Brat Stop on Thursday, November 21 from 4-6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4's Steve Chamraz, Adriana Mendez, Mary Jo Ola, James Groh, Brendan Johnson, and Kenosha County Reporter Glenda Valdes.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Kenosha special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

The Brat Stop is located at 12304 75th St. in Kenosha. See you there!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

