Let's Talk, Waterford! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Waterford!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, and now we're coming to Waterford.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Waterford at Marty's Restaurant on Wednesday, May 28 from 8-10 a.m.

Come and share your stories with Racine County reporter Tahleel Mohieldin, as well as the TMJ4 News Today team: Adriana Mendez, Tom Durian, Sydni Eure, Tyler Moore, and Andrea Albers.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Waterford special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Let's Talk Waterford will also feature a special live and on-location broadcast of TMJ4 News Today.

Marty's Restaurant is located at 201 W. Main St. in Waterford. See you there!

