Waterford resident highlights town's charm as TMJ4's 'Let's Talk' tour arrives

WATERFORD, Wis. — TMJ4 News is back on the road, and the next stop in our “Let’s Talk” listening tour is the village of Waterford—one of southeast Wisconsin’s most charming small towns.

On Wednesday, May 28, from 8 to 10 a.m., the TMJ4 team will be hosting a live community conversation at Marty’s Restaurant, located in the heart of downtown Waterford. This event is part of our ongoing effort to hear directly from the people we serve — about the issues, experiences, and stories that matter most to them.

Exploring Waterford’s Hidden Treasures

Waterford is more than meets the eye. Nestled along the scenic Fox River, the town offers a peaceful riverwalk, beautiful nature trails, and a vibrant local business scene that includes family-run shops, coffee spots, and a recently opened wine bar. Beyond its small-town charm, Waterford is defined by a strong sense of community and togetherness.

A Resident’s Perspective

While visiting a local park, TMJ4 met Greg Lahmann, who moved to Waterford just two years ago and already considers it home. He spoke about what makes the community special for his family.

“What’s nice about this area is it’s got a small-town vibe,” Greg said. “On Mondays, they have bands and food trucks… and Thursdays, there are free concerts near the library.”

Greg and his family enjoy the town’s walkability and growing list of small businesses.

“We can walk from our condo all around town. This morning we went to a coffee shop, there’s a distillery nearby, and the wine bar just opened up. One of our sons lives here too, so we babysit a couple of days a week and bring the grandkids to the park—it’s just really nice.”

Join the Conversation

The goal of Let’s Talk, Waterford is simple: listen, connect, and better understand what makes this community unique, from the people who know it best. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you’re invited to join the conversation and share your voice.

Let’s Talk, Waterford

Wednesday, May 28 | 8:00–10:00 a.m.

Marty’s Restaurant | 201 W. Main St., Waterford

Come grab a bite, meet the TMJ4 team, and help shape how local stories are told. Waterford has a lot to offer—and now’s the time to talk about it.



