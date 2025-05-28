Let's Talk, Port Washington! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Port Washington!
What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, and now we're coming to Port Washington.
Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Port Washington at Inventors Brewpub on Wednesday, June 25 from 4-6 p.m.
Come and share your stories with TMJ4's Ozaukee County reporter Alex Gaul, as well as Steve Chamraz, Shannon Sims, Mariam Mackar, Rod Burks, and Brian Niznansky.
Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Port Washington special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.
Inventors Brewpub is located at 305 E. Washington St. in Port Washington. See you there!
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
<b><i>Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.</i></b>