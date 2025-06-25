Port Washington residents share what they love about their city ahead of TMJ4's Let's Talk event

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — TMJ4 is hosting its next monthly Let's Talk listening session.

The team will be at Inventors Brewpub in Port Washington from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. You can come at any time to share the stories impacting your community today.

Everyone in the area is invited to come out and meet the TMJ4 team, including Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky, Anchor Shannon Sims, and your Ozaukee County reporter, Alex Gaul.

Ahead of the meeting, TMJ4 spent time in Port Washington, speaking to residents about what makes their city special.

"I want people to appreciate Port Washington for what it truly is," said Barbara Joosse, who lives in Port Washington and helps take care of the garden and Rotary Park. "It's a real place, authentic, people are authentic here."

Mary Murphy moved from Mequon to Port Washington almost a decade ago. She spends a lot of her days walking the lakefront with Joosse, who has become a good friend of hers.

"There's a lot going on here," Murphy said. "It's a really caring community about making this a home. One of the signs says, 'Port Washington, your home port.' People really believe that."

Both Murphy and Joosse plan on coming to the event.

Over at Inventors Brewpub, the restaurant manager, Toni Klas, says the community is a great place to run a local business because of the residents' support.

"It's a great community to live in," Klas said. "We've got some awesome bars, and some awesome little restaurants, everyone's super nice around here. Everyone looks out for each other, we all kind of communicate throughout the industry. We also get a bunch of tourists in, which is awesome, so we get to meet new people every day."

