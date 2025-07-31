Let's Talk, Walworth County! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Walworth County!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, and now we're coming to Walworth County.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Walworth County at the Walworth County Fairgrounds from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Walworth County special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

The Walworth County Fairgrounds are located at 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn. We'll see you there!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error