Let's Talk, West Allis! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

TMJ4
Let’s talk, West Allis!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, and now we're coming to West Allis.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in West Allis at Pegasus Restaurant on Thursday, July 31 from 8-10 a.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4's Adriana Mendez, Andrea Albers, Brendan Johnson, Brendyn Jones, Mike Beiermeister, Gideon Verdin, and new reporter Meryl Hubbard.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Port Washington special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Pegasus Restaurant is located at 7727 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. We'll see you there!

Let's talk:
