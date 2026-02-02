Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Talk, Greendale! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

TMJ4
Let’s talk, Greendale!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, Walworth County, New Berlin, Lake Geneva, and now we're coming to Greendale.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Greendale at Dia y Noche from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Greendale special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Dia y Noche is located at 6601 Northway in Greendale. See you there!

Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

