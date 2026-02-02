Let's Talk, Greendale! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Greendale!
What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.
We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, Walworth County, New Berlin, Lake Geneva, and now we're coming to Greendale.
Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Greendale at Dia y Noche from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25.
Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Greendale special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.
Dia y Noche is located at 6601 Northway in Greendale. See you there!
