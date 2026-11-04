Let’s Talk, Brown Deer! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Brown Deer!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha , Racine , South Milwaukee , Sheboygan , Milwaukee , Kenosha , West Bend , Mequon , Wauwatosa , Oconomowoc , Waterford , Port Washington , West Allis , Walworth County , New Berlin , Lake Geneva , Greendale , Menomonee Falls , Cedarburg , Oak Creek , and now we're headed to Brown Deer!

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know at Larry’s Market on Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Don’t have a story idea? No problem. Come mingle with our TMJ4 News Today team and Northern Milwaukee County reporter Gideon Verdin and tell them what makes Brown Deer special or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Larry’s Market is located at 8737 N. Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI 53209. See you there!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

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