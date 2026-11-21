Let’s talk, Brookfield!
What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.
We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, Walworth County, New Berlin, Lake Geneva, Greendale, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Oak Creek, Brown Deer, and now we’re headed to Brookfield!
Tell us what’s going well, what’s not and anything else we should know at Vennture Brewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Don’t have a story idea? No problem. Come mingle with some of our on-air crew, including Steve Chamraz, Karley Marotta, Ben Jordan, Rebecca Klopf and meteorologist Lindsey Slater, and tell them what makes Brookfield special or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.
Vennture Brewing is located at 2970 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. See you there!
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