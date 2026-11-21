Let’s talk, Brookfield!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha , Racine , South Milwaukee , Sheboygan , Milwaukee , Kenosha , West Bend , Mequon , Wauwatosa , Oconomowoc , Waterford , Port Washington , West Allis , Walworth County , New Berlin , Lake Geneva , Greendale , Menomonee Falls , Cedarburg , Oak Creek , Brown Deer, and now we’re headed to Brookfield!

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not and anything else we should know at Vennture Brewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Don’t have a story idea? No problem. Come mingle with some of our on-air crew, including Steve Chamraz, Karley Marotta, Ben Jordan, Rebecca Klopf and meteorologist Lindsey Slater, and tell them what makes Brookfield special or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Vennture Brewing is located at 2970 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. See you there!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

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