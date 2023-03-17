1
Marquette Madness
Marquette Madness
Marquette to play in NCAA tournaments today: Here's what you need to know
Julia Marshall
7:11 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette Women's Basketball alum reflects on her three trips to NCAA tournament
Sarah McGrew
9:41 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette fans having fun in Columbus before the first NCAA tournament game
James Groh
6:19 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Marquette Madness
4 things to do on your road trip to Columbus, OH to watch Marquette basketball
James Groh
5:16 AM, Mar 16, 2023
Marquette Madness
Fans send off Marquette men's and women's basketball teams
Bruce Harrison
5:03 PM, Mar 15, 2023
Marquette Madness
Mom of Marquette women's player: 'Blue and gold is long and true in our family'
Sarah McGrew
9:17 PM, Mar 14, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette students abroad are keeping up with all the action
Kaylee Staral
5:55 PM, Mar 14, 2023
Marquette Madness
Confident Kolek leads Marquette to 2 seed in March Madness
Associated Press
5:29 AM, Mar 14, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette men's basketball chaplain plays a vital role off the court
Ubah Ali
6:14 PM, Mar 13, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette fans plan to hit the road for Golden Eagles' first NCAA game
Mariam Mackar
5:57 AM, Mar 13, 2023
Marquette Madness
Here's what's next for Marquette University in NCAA Tournament
Ryan Jenkins
6:16 PM, Mar 12, 2023
Marquette Madness
Marquette routs Xavier 65-51 to win first Big East title
Associated Press
7:16 AM, Mar 12, 2023
Marquette Madness
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
Associated Press
7:44 PM, Mar 10, 2023
Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News