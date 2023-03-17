March Madness: Fans excited for Marquette NCAA Tournament games today

MILWAUKEE — Ring out ahoya! It's gameday for the Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams and we've got everything you need to know.

Both the men's and women's teams are scheduled to play in their first games of the NCAA Tournament. The Marquette men's team will take on Vermont at 1:45 p.m. in Ohio. The women's team will take on South Florida at 10:30 a.m. in South Carolina.

Where to watch

You can stream the women's game on ESPN beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The men's game will air on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ and free on NCAA March Madness Live

Fans get ready for the game

Ahead of the game, fans in Milwaukee and across the country have been gearing up for what will likely be a stressful few hours.

In Milwaukee, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two new Marquette bobbleheads. Both bobbleheads are of the Marquette University mascot, a golden eagle name Iggy. One of them is of Iggy in Marquette's navy uniform, and the other is Iggy in Marquette's blue uniform.

The bobbleheads are in addition to two Marquette bobbleheads which were released earlier this year. Those are of Iggy in the gold and white jerseys.

All of the Marquette bobbleheads are available online here. The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

It's not just fans in Milwaukee who are excited for the game, but fans in Columbus as well. A lot of Marquette alumni traveled to Ohio for the game and spoke to TMJ4's James Groh. He joined us live on air Friday morning during TMJ4 News Today to talk about what he's been seeing.

Fans in Ohio will be hosting a big send-off at the team hotel, as the men head out to take on Vermont.

Watch the full interview with James Groh:

james travel request

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip